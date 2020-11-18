PAGD decries attempt of 'forced rejection' of nomination

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday claimed that authorities tried to “forcibly rejected” nomination of one of its candidate for the upcoming District Development Councils (DDC) polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Awami National Conference (ANC) senior Vice President, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said after accepting the nomination of an ANC candidate from Khonmoh-2 Srinagar constituency on Tuesday afternoon, the Returning Officer tried to “forcibly reject” it.

“This particular candidate was given an acceptance form at 12:15 pm and after proper scrutiny the candidature was accepted. He was even provided a form for opening the bank account and also provided the expenditure register. After five hours he was called on the pretext of some verification of the documents” said Shah whose party is part of PAGD. “The official who called the candidate tried to mark the acceptance form as rejected. This is a case of forgery,” said Shah.

Shah said the ANC candidate Riyaz Ahmad Mir intervened and “caught the official red-handed and didn’t allow him to forge his candidature”. “The Chief Election Commission must take strong notice of this incident and act immediately against the culprit,” Shah said.

He said some members of the PAGD on Wednesday morning met Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also the Chief Returning Officer to apprise him of the incident of “forgery”. However, Shah blamed BJP for “its hand behind such incidents”.