PAGD fielded proxy candidates in DDC polls: Imran Ansari

Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary and prominent Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari Saturday accused the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leadership of fielding proxy candidates in the District Development Council (DDC) polls and asked his party chief SajadGani Lone to go for introspection for trusting PAGD.

In a letter to Lone, Ansari writes, “I am writing to you in reference to the recent statements made by Abdul GaniVakil. From the outset, I will strongly urge you take this letter of mine in the proper spirit and not in any manner think that this is a letter challenging your decisions and authority in the party.

“The call of introspection made by Vakil must be taken in the proper spirit in which it has been made. It does not mean that we are against the spirit of PAGD or the objectives of the PAGD. But in wake of the deceitful behaviour shown by our allies by fielding proxy candidates in almost all DDC constituencies, we need to seriously think whether PAGD collectively possesses the sincerity that the people of J&K deserve. In the context of proxy candidates, I will narrate my own personal experience. Pattan had two DDC segments and both were allotted to Peoples Conference and we fielded two candidates on behalf of the PAGD. Would you, SajadSahab, care to explain why did the NC leaders including the current Member of Parliament of NC, and their constituency head hold indoor meetings and campaign against these two candidates of PAGD? Their involvement in Pattan was so much that the Member of Parliament fared very badly in his own assembly constituency because he was solely focused on defeating the Peoples Conference candidate fighting on the PAGD mandate.

“Now let me bring to your kind notice the other facet of deceit. We were allotted seats to fight in the neighbouringSonawari assembly segment but NC put up candidates and not by proxy but on proper NC mandate. You would know better that the party nomination form is signed by the party president. The president of PAGD Farooq Abdullah signed the mandate for a particular DDC segment in our favour and then as the president of NC also signed the nomination form of an NC candidate in the same DDC segment. So what are we up against? This is not gossip or something unverifiable. This is a documented fact. You can check the records. This has happened with other parties too. Now let me draw your attention to our bastion district Kupwara. May I ask you who did we fight against in the DDC seats allotted to us? The BJP candidates got hardly a few hundred votes. Who voted against us? SajadSahab is it not time to tell the truth to the people. Our cadres know it, NC cadres know it. We were fighting the NC. It was a typical NC versus PC fight. When you went out to campaign who were you campaigning for and who were you campaigning against. Our senior leader and former MLA Bashir Ahmed Dar Sahab openly named the top NC leaders of the area on the stage in a large public gathering where you were also present. Did you not promise the people in your speech that you will ensure that action is taken against those who fielded proxy candidates? I am just asking, where is the action against those leaders who defied PAGD and fielded proxy candidates against PAGD…”

In the letter, Ansari has also taken up the issue of the number of seats allotted to various parties and for being served notice for meeting the Lieutenant Governor while keeping mum when an official delegation of NC and CPI (M) leader Yusuf Tarigami met the LG.

He also questioned the NC Vice President Omar Abdullah that if DDC polls results were a referendum against August 5, who had the NC cadres voted for or against in the referendum and why had NC not come out to campaign.