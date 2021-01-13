PAGD fighting for pre-August 5 status of Jammu and Kashmir: NC

Breaking silence over the voices of dissent on its road map, Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Wednesday said restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir was the goal it was fighting for.

A local news gathering agency KNS quoted the National Conference (NC)Member of Parliament (MP) Hasnain Masoodi as brushing aside allegations against the party of fielding “proxy candidates” in the recently-held District Development Council (DDC) polls. “Those are isolated cases and should not be seen as a deliberate attempt by any party,” Masoodi said. “The nature of the current political struggle is such that no party can have a pre-conceived road map.”

However, he said PAGD was clear about its goal of fighting for the August 4, 2019 position of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi also down played the allegations against NC of fielding “proxy candidates “against other constituents of PAGD and said, “A few isolated cases can’t be construed as a policy matter for the entire amalgam.”

He said that the PAGD had 80 percent success rate in the DDC polls, which was an indication that all the constituent parties of the amalgam were united and on the same page.

The NC MP said that the amalgam would fight for the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 situation of J&K, both at the political level and the judicial level.

He said that the efforts were being made to weaken PAGD after other “saplings” that were planted by New Delhi had not borne any fruit. Masoodi said the “multiple experiments” of New Delhi post August 5, 2019 had failed miserably.

However, he said PAGD would carry forward its fight and would not rest until the goal is achieved.

Earlier, political leaders from the constituent parties of PAGD including Abdul Gani Vakil of the Peoples Conference and Basharat Bukhari of the NC had raised questions about the road map of PAGD while prominent Shia leader Imran Reza Ansari had questioned his president Sajad Lone accusing NC of fielding candidates against PAGD.