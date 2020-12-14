PAGD formed to get back J&K's lost identity: NC

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former legislature Qaiser Jamsheed Lone Monday said Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had been formed to get back the lost identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Sogam town of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Lone said that the people across Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh should comprehend the cause of forming and come forward in support of candidates fielded by the alliance.

He said that not only Kashmiris but people living in Ladakh and Jammu had understood the repercussions of scraping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Lone said that when at the top level leaders had come together under one banner keeping aside their differences, it was high time for the voters to show unity at the grass root level and cast vote in favour of PAGD candidates.

Seeking votes in favour of PAGD candidate, he appealed people to maintain harmony to keep away the communal forces.