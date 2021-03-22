PAGD has outlived its age, relevance: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback Ashwani Chrungoo Monday said that the bubble of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had outlived its age as well as relevance for the constituents who created it last year.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Chrungoo as saying that PAGD was an experiment of “conveniences” and could not be expected to be a long-term alternative to the conventional politics of J&K, especially Kashmir.

“Political activity and political parties in Jammu and Kashmir were earlier considered a domain exclusive for certain family feudal one-upmanship. Others were virtually forbidden to lead public life due to various factors. The socio-political scenario post August 2019 has brought a sea change in the overall situation. Politics and public life will now demand expression of intent of service to the people. Humanitarian approach, nationalism, public welfare, greater good and development have come to stay as important cornerstones of public life,” he said in the statement. The BJP leader said that the continuous exodus from the premier regional parties – National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – was an indication of the future of Kashmir politics.

“It was this fear that caused creation of the bubble of Gupkar circus. The PDP is literally turned into ‘Peoples Departure Party’ while the leaders of NC have expressed their doubts about continuing their public life openly. In such a situation, masses have opted for the other alternative, such as BJP, that is stark and visible throughout the length and breadth of J&K,” he said.

“Good, young, energetic and well-qualified people need to join politics, public life and social cause leaving behind the murky past. There is a need to learn from the mistakes and bring reform in the public life with accountability, transparency and answerability as the main plank guidelines. BJP has a mission ahead to bring a large-scale positive change in J&K for which we appeal to the good people to join the national mission led by the Prime Minister NarendraModi,” the BJP leader said.