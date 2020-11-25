PAGD leaders possess all 'qualifications' for being jailed: Darakhshan

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Wednesday said that the leaders of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) were involved in numerous scams and possessed all qualifications for being jailed.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi while speaking to the party workers of south Srinagar as saying, “From cricket scam to bank scam, from Roshni scam to Hawala links, from encroachment of the forest land to the encroachment of government properties and Wakf scam, these leaders are involved in everything.”

Stressing that these scams were a mere tip of an iceberg, she said, “This is the contribution of their long political legacy, their seven decades claims about bringing autonomy and the self-rule and looting public resources for their personal luxury.”