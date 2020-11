YNC former vice president Ahsan Pardesi Wednesday said that the candidates of PAGD for the upcoming polls were receiving warm welcome by people as they represent the true aspirations of the masses.

A statement of Pardesi issued here said that leading the election campaign in Sonwar constituency while canvassing for the PAGD candidates in various hamlets of Block Khanmoh and Harwan, Pardesi said that PAGD represents the genuine political aspirations of the people of J&K.