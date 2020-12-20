PAGD should abstain from propagandist politics: Usman

Apni Party Vice President and former MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid Sunday Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was spreading lies and trying to befool the people through its false claims on special status of J&K.

In a statement issued here, Majid said that PAGD should abstain from propagandist politics based on lies.

He said that the Apni Party does not believe in hollow slogans and deceiving people for any political mileage.

“Apni Party’s politics is based on realism and it will promise only achievable goals,” Majid said.

He said he would refurbish the face of entire Bandipora and that he had his own roadmap for the development of north Kashmir district and would do his best to implement it.

“I will leave no stone unturned to provide people of Bandipora relief at their doorsteps,” Majid said. “Unflinching support of people of Bandipora has been an immense strength to knock me at every door to get developmental tempo moving in every sector.”

He said power had never been the destination of him but his drive was to ease the problems of the people.