PAGD should come out with roadmap before people: Basharat

National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Basharat Bukhari Friday asked the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to share their roadmap with the people.

“PAGD was made in the backdrop of decisions of last year against Article 370. They have come together to show anger against it. Meanwhile elections happened, seats were divided and people were asked to cast vote in favour of them to show resentment against GoI’s decision. Now that the results have also come out, I ask a question to my leaders what is the PAGD’s roadmap. It is important to tell people about the PAGD’s roadmap. I don’t know whether they have a roadmap or not. Even if they don’t have, it is important to inform people.”

Bukhari said the former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed had entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he saw a ray of hope in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve Kashmir issue.

Bukhari said, when parleys were going on between the BJP and Mufti Sayeed regarding the government formation, he asked the PDP founder in presence of Rafi Ahmad Mir and Peerzada Manzoor Hussain if he should talk to Congress and National Conference (NC) regarding the government formation.

“Mufti sahab replied: ‘At this age, I don’t want to become chief minister for building roads and laying water supply pipes. I want to do something for Kashmir issue. Narendra Modi has the mandate of the public and he has authority.’”