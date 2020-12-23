Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 1:09 AM

PAGD's success clear indication of what people of J&K want: Tarigami

CPI (M) State Secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Wednesday said that the result of the District Development Council (DDC) polls went in favour of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and it was a clear indication that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want “restoration of their rights”.

The seven-party PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 110 seats out of 276 for which results were declared, while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party getting 74 seats after securing the biggest vote share in J&K.

“The verdict is an eye-opener for the BJP government, which had launched a propaganda last August that people of Jammu and Kashmir have accepted revoking Article 370,” Tarigami said.

