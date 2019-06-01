Pahalgam boat capsize: Body of missing tourist guide who saved five lives fished out from Lidder

The body of a tourist guide who saved the lives of five tourists, including foreigners, after a rafting boat capsized in Pahalgam area yesterday was fished out from Lidder river on Saturday morning.

Reports said, at around 7 pm, a boat capsized at Rafting Point in Movera Pahalgam.

According to news agency GNS, the body of tourist guide, Rouf Ahmad Dar, a resident of Yeened was retrieved from the river near Bhawani Bridge this morning by the sleuths of SDRF, police and local volunteers.

Confirming that his body was retrieved, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir praised the Braveheart Dar.

“Body of the brave tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, who while successfully saving 5 tourists including 2 foreigners lost his own life in the true spirit of trademark Kashmiri hospitality, was retrieved near Bhawani Bridge from Lidder,” he said.

The body has been handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities, he said.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said he has directed the concerned officers to provide all possible assistance and compensation to the family of the Braveheart.