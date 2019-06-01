Pahalgam brave-heart who drowned saving tourists awarded posthumously

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Saturday announced that the tourist guide who drowned while saving five tourists including two foreigners will be awarded posthumously.

Ganai, who heads the tourism department, said he has also announced monetary help for the family of the deceased, reported news agency GNS.

Hailing the valour and self-sacrifice of Rouf Ahmad Dar, Ganai said the sacrifice of Rouf Ahmad Dar was yet another example of how much the people of Kashmir care for their tourists. “Without caring for his own life, Rouf braved strong currents of river Lidder to save five tourists from drowning. It was the ultimate sacrifice one can offer,” he said, in a statement.

The Advisor also issued directions to CEO Pahalgam Tourism Development Authority to remain careful and track weather and take all other precautionary measures for ensuring safety and security of tourists especially during trekking, mountaineering and rafting expeditions.

Ganai also said that the deceased will be suitably awarded posthumously and monetary help will be provided to the family.

The Advisor conveyed his heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for Jannah tul Firdous to the departed soul.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Basser Ahmad Khan has also announced Rs 2 lakh as an immediate relief in favour of the bereaved family.

Dar saved five tourists, two of them foreigners, after their boat capsized in Lidder river in Mawoora area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last evening.