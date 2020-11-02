Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 11:12 PM

Pahalgam Club not given to Pvt agency: DC Anantnag

GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 11:12 PM
File Photo
Trending News

Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag K K Sidha today briefed the media persons about the viral fake news on social media about handing over of Pahalgam Club to some private agency, which has created an apprehension of giving Govt. assets to private.  He said that the said news is baseless and far away from the truth and added that the Pahalgam JKTDC Club will remain the asset of the corporation and people should not pay any attention to such baseless news.

The DC also informed the local media that SSP Anantnag shall lodge an FIR against the rumour. In the meanwhile, DC said that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of SSRB Examinations in the district.

Related News