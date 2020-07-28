'Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC'

Pakistani army on Tuesday violated ceasefire and targeted forward posts in Machil sector of Kupwara district, an official said.

The defence spokesperson said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing this afternoon along the Line of control in Machil and Gangaldar sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Our troops gave befitting reply and targeted enemy forward posts precisely and affectively,” the defence spokesperson said.

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of ceasefire violation from across the LoC, which in turn is giving tough time to people living the forwards areas.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government started construction of underground bunkers in several villages of Uri in Baramulla. These bunkers have also been approved for people living in the LoC villages in Kupwara.