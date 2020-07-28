Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:15 PM

'Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC'

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:15 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Pakistani army on Tuesday violated ceasefire and targeted forward posts in Machil sector of Kupwara district, an official said.

The defence spokesperson said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing this afternoon along the Line of control in Machil and Gangaldar sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Our troops gave befitting reply and targeted enemy forward posts precisely and affectively,” the defence spokesperson said.

Trending News
Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

File Photo

Army porter killed in cross-border firing in north Kashmir's Uri

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of ceasefire violation from across the LoC, which in turn is giving tough time to people living the forwards areas.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government started construction of underground bunkers in several villages of Uri in Baramulla. These bunkers have also been approved for people living in the LoC villages in Kupwara.

Related News