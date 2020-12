Member of Parliament and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Fayaz Ahmed Mir Thursday called the halting of counting of Drugmulla polls as illogical and added that candidate who was formerly a Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) resident had all the relevant documents required to contest and election.

“I fail to understand why it was stopped when she has all relevant documents. She has PCR. She has travelled to Pakistan twice on an Indian passport. She has voted in every election,” he said.