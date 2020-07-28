Pakistan Senate passes resolution on Geelani

Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of parliament, passed a resolution, lauding Syed Ali Geelani, calling on the government to confer him with the country’s highest civil award “Nishan-e-Pakistan”.

The resolution was unanimously passed in the Senate of Pakistan with a complete consensus over what they called “relentless” struggle of Syed Ali Geelani.

The government and the opposition benches, praising the ailing Kashmiri leader for his “unwavering commitment, dedication, perseverance and leadership”, moved the resolution jointly.

The resolution also appreciated Geelani for exposing alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

The move comes in wake of the one-year completion of revocation of special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani, along with other leaders of the Hurriyat, continues to stay under detention.

The 90-year-old has been sick and put under house arrest over which Pakistan has expressed deep concern and termed it “unjustified” as he being in feeble health condition.

The resolution passed in the Senate of Pakistan has proposed the federal government to change the name of Pakistan University of Engineering Technologies (PUET) in Islamabad as Syed Ali Shah Geelani University of Engineering and Emerging Sciences (SGUEES).

“Include the lift and struggle of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the educational curriculum at federal and provincial level and mobilize world conscience to help Geelani get best available treatment at a place of his choice,” read the resolution.