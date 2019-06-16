Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2019, 10:09 AM

Pakistan shared information with India over threat of a possible attack in Kashmir: report

Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India. Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Lethpora.

The Pakistan authorities have shared intelligence information with the Indian officials over threat of a possible militant attack in south Kashmir, media reports said on Sunday.

The Indian Express has reported that the Pakistani officials have shared the intelligence information with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

“Pakistanis shared this information with High Commission in Islamabad and the Americans. They have also informed us about it. So this information has come directly as well as via the Americans to us,” the report quoting an official said.

It said that the attack is being planned to avenge the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa and was likely to place around Awantipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

“We are always on alert, especially in South Kashmir. But we are taking this alert very seriously,” an official has told the Indian Express.

Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul Mujahideen in May 2017 to set up the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which he claimed was a local affiliate of al-Qaeda.

Musa was killed in south Kashmir during a fierce gunfight with the security forces last month.

