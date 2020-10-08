Palhallan: Locals stop macadamisation of road over use of 'sub-standard material'

Residents of Palhallan area in this district on Thursday stopped the ongoing macadamisation of a road over use of “sub-standard material.”

A group of residents said they were forced to stop the work after noticing that the contractor was not laying the macadam as per the norms.

“They were using very thin layer of material and that too without cleaning the road surface. With the result the work done on half of the road has already started to develop crack,” said Farooq Ahmad, a local.

The R&B department had recently started macadamisation on three km road starting from main Chowk to Tantray Mohalla.

Locals said macadamisation of the road was started after years of representations to the administration to repair the road.

They said the road connects scores of villages and was important since all fruit laden trucks use this stretch to reach the National Highway.

“We appeal to Baramulla district administration to visit the place and ensure that macadamisation is being carried as per the norms,” said Javed Ahmad, a resident of Tantray Mohalla.