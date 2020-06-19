Pampore gunfight: Both trapped militants killed, say police

Two militants who were trapped inside a mosque in Pampore area of Pulwama district were shot dead by the security forces on Friday, police said.

“Patience & #professionalism worked. No use of firing & IED. Used tear smoke shells only. Maintained #sanctity of the #mosque,” said the IGP Kashmir, in a tweet.

With their killing, the number of militants killed in the encounter has reached three.

Earlier, a police official said a joint team of army’s 50 RR, special operation group of JK police and CRPF launched a search operation in Meej village on Friday night following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The guns blazed heavily on both sides throughout the night. However the guns fell silent on Thursday morning.

“Search operations were launched and body of one militant was retrieved from a cowshed,” a police official said.

He said that two other militants had managed to escape from the spot.

“The security forces, however, continued with searches even as reinforcement was also rushed in to trace the militants,” the police official said.