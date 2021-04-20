Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:33 PM

Panchayat Accounts Assistant candidates stage protest, demand decision on final list

Representational Photo
The candidates who have qualified the Panchayat Accounts Assistant exam Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) over the delay in issuing the final selection list.

The aspirants assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and said that it had been more than five months since the JKSSB authorities were giving false dates even after the notification clearly mentioned that the final selection list of the candidates would be out within a period of 45 days.

“A total of 1889 candidates qualified the examinations conducted through JKSSB last year. It has been over 3 months since and the final selection list is still awaited,” said Muzaffar Ahmad Malik, one the candidates.

The candidates appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and ensure that the final list be issued at the earliest.

