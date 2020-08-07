'Panchayat bypolls after improvement in COVID situation'

By-elections to all vacant posts of Panch and Sarpanch in J&K will be held as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

About 12,600 posts of Panch and Sarpanchs, of nearly 40,000, are currently vacant. The vacant posts are mostly in Kashmir. “We will hold bypolls to the vacant gram Panchayat posts once COVID19 goes off. In fact, we had plans to hold the bypolls by February-March. But coronavirus delayed the whole process,” he said.

Describing Panchayat elections, held in 2018 as “good elections”, Subrahmanyam said funds were flowing to the Panchayats where different development works were carried out for benefit of people.