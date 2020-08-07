Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 1:04 AM

'Panchayat bypolls after improvement in COVID situation'

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 1:04 AM
Representational Pic

By-elections to all vacant posts of Panch and Sarpanch in J&K will be held as soon as the coronavirus situation improves, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has said.

About 12,600 posts of Panch and Sarpanchs, of nearly 40,000, are currently vacant. The vacant posts are mostly in Kashmir. “We will hold bypolls to the vacant gram Panchayat posts once COVID19 goes off. In fact, we had plans to hold the bypolls by February-March. But coronavirus delayed the whole process,” he said.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

Describing Panchayat elections, held in 2018 as “good elections”, Subrahmanyam said funds were flowing to the Panchayats where different development works were carried out for benefit of people.

Related News