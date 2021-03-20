Panches, Sarpanches of Gurez demand increase in honorarium

Demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium, number of Sarpanchs and Panches in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district today staged a protest.

Raising slogans, the PRI’s which included women gathered near the sub-divisional magistrate’s office Gurez said that the monthly payment was not sufficient even for travelling expenses. They said that their expenditure on household items was way too much which the honorarium did not meet.

Abdul Raheem, a Sarpanch leading the protests said that since the Panchayat level governance has been initiated, “it has served no purpose apart from mere showoff.” Despite promising development and devolution of powers to Panchayats, no headway has been achieved. Whenever we go to higher officials with any request for development purposes our suggestions and requests aren’t heeded.

They further said that like BDC’s and DDC’s they have been waiting for more powers so that they could execute grassroots level development works without getting trapped into administrative hurdles.