Pandach-Beehama Road Widening | 8 shops dismantled in G'bl demolition drive

The administration here on Monday dismantled at least eight shops at Beehama Chowk here during a demolition drive.

The drive was carried by municipal committee, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shafqat Iqbal, to pave way for widening of Pandach-Beehama road.

Apart from the DC, several officials and officers were present during the conduct of the drive.

Tehsildar, Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmed Bijard said eight shops were dismantled after the owners were provided alternate spaces for running their business.

“We rehabilitated all those shopkeepers whose shops were dismantled as part of the road widening project,” Bijard said.

The DC said the drive was carried to remove major bottleneck in the main chowk which always remain busy with traffic movement. The DC said the drive will continue for removal of the bottlenecks.

