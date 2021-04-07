'Pandemics And Narcotics: A Religious Perspective' | KU's Islamic Studies Deptt hosts international webinar-cum-seminar

A two-day international webinar-cum-seminar commenced at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a statement the varsity said that the event titled ‘Pandemics and Narcotics: A Religious Perspective’ has been organised by Shah-I-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies (SHIIS).

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat, who presided over the inaugural session as chief guest, discussed how pandemics have time and again caused mankind to rethink the purpose of life in this universe.

Referring to relation of such events with various determinants including the cardinal factor of religion, he spoke at length on the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on the mental health of people, resulting in exponential increase of narcotics abuse globally.

Head SHIIS and Seminar Director Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat welcomed the guests and participants, who joined the programme in offline and online modes. Giving an overview of the seminar theme, he stressed the need for scholarly deliberations on such relevant topics while outlining the idea behind organising such academic events.

Director Philosophy-Sciences Forum and Professor of Pharmacology at Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Kunwar M Yusuf Amin, presented a keynote address in online mode.

He stressed on the significance of the seminar theme and its relevance in the contemporary global scenario.

Dr Nasir Nabi, Assistant Professor SHIIS—coordinator for the inaugural session—presented a vote of thanks while Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, Assistant Professor, Department of Persian, recited a few verses of the Holy Qur’an in the beginning of the programme.

Post-inaugural session, Dr Husn Hilal Sahin from Giresun University Turkey presented his paper while research scholars at SHIIS Tajamul Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Shakeel Ahmad Wani and Sayed Aaqib Qadri also presented their joint paper. Rabia Siddiq from IUST Awantipora and Dr Altaf Hussain Yatoo from GDC Kokernag also presented their papers.

Five technical sessions will be conducted in the next two days during which renowned scholars from different parts of the country and abroad, including Malaysia and UK, will present their papers on the seminar theme.