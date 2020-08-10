Pandit community rejects fake news regarding Waterkhani temple

A group of 13 Kashmiri Pandits headed by Rakesh on Monday called on Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg and apprised him about the fake news that has been viral on facebook regarding demolition of temple at Waterkhani Kupwara.

The pandit group condemned this act and called it a handy work of the mischievous person responsible for circulating the fake news on social media. “The fact is that the temple was damaged due to heavy snowfall in February, this year and the tomb of the temple had fallen in the nearby LalKhul,” said Rakesh.

He added that since there are 500 government employees residing in Nutnussa migrant colony, the employees decided to contribute some amount to refurbish the temple. On Saturday they visited the Waterkhani Temple site and decided to work on its repairs with due permission of concerned Revenue authorities, the delegation members said.

In fact, on our request, they assured all possible support and we are to ensure renovation of the temple on religious basis, said Rakesh, flanked by his fellow members.

“We unanimously condemn the act of the mischievous person who is hell-bent upon to vitiate the century old communal harmony”, said Rakesh, adding that he is son of the soil and all the local people and panchs and sarpanchs have assured him support for renovation of the temple.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the Pandit Community for clearing the air on fake news and simultaneously assured them of every support from administration. He said the district as a whole does not tolerate the mischievous acts like this and whosoever is behind this mischief should apologize for his mistake for the larger interest of the society.

The DC also said that people should take utmost care while reacting to such malicious social media news and instead should contact administration for the clarifications.