Pandita gets 2-month extension as BOSE Chairman

J&K government on Thursday extended term of Chairman JK Board of School Education (BOSE) VeenaPandita by two months.

“The government hereby extends the term of Prof Veena Pandita, Chairperson JKBOSE for a period of two months only beyond her date of superannuation i.e April 30 of 2020,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary Higher Education, Asgar Samoon.

Pandita’s term was to expire today. She was given one month extension in her tenure earlier on April 4. The government has already constituted a search committee to suggest a panel of candidates for appointment as new the Chairman.