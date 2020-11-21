Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:45 AM

Panel constituted to examine retirement age issue of college teaching faculty in J&K

UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:45 AM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department today constituted a seven member committee to examine the issue of enhancement of retirement age of teaching faculty working in the Government colleges of Higher Education Department.

Headed by the Advisor, incharge of the Higher Education Department, the committee will look into the issue of enhancement of the retirement age of teaching faculty working in the Government colleges of higher education.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, representative of University Grant Commission, New Delhi as members and J&K Director Colleges as member secretary.

Pertinently, it was a long pending demand of the college teaching faculty to enhance retirement age from 60 to 65 years in the colleges of J&K as per the UGC guidelines.

