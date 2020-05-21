Kashmir, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 11:44 PM

Panel for appointment of BOSE chairman invites applications

Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 11:44 PM
Greater Kashmir

The search committee constituted to recommend a panel of candidates for appointing Chairman, J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Asgar Samoon, who is the member of the search committee, has issued a notification inviting the applications along with full curriculum vitae from eligible candidates.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

J&KJH pays tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq on death anniversary

DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

Shift COVID19 centre from district hospital: Ganderbal residents

The committee is headed by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

As per the notification, the officer to be selected for the top post should be IAS or KAS officer.

The officer of state government, state autonomous-I statutory organization with pay scale of Rs 37400-67000.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Young man allegedly commits suicide in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Representational Pic

Why COVID-19 may infect less children than adults decoded

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 3,583 in India

Representational Pic

China engaged in provocative, coercive military activities with neighbours, including India: White House report

The officer should not be more than 57 years of age as on March 31 of 2020. The candidates should have five years experience in education administration.

The aspiring candidates have been asked to submit application to the office of Principal Secretary, School Education on or before June 15 through speed post or personally.

The term of incumbent Chairman JKBOSE, VeenaPandita expired on April 30. However her term was extended till June 30 by the government keeping in view the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

Related News