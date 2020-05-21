Panel for appointment of BOSE chairman invites applications

The search committee constituted to recommend a panel of candidates for appointing Chairman, J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Asgar Samoon, who is the member of the search committee, has issued a notification inviting the applications along with full curriculum vitae from eligible candidates.

The committee is headed by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

As per the notification, the officer to be selected for the top post should be IAS or KAS officer.

The officer of state government, state autonomous-I statutory organization with pay scale of Rs 37400-67000.

The officer should not be more than 57 years of age as on March 31 of 2020. The candidates should have five years experience in education administration.

The aspiring candidates have been asked to submit application to the office of Principal Secretary, School Education on or before June 15 through speed post or personally.

The term of incumbent Chairman JKBOSE, VeenaPandita expired on April 30. However her term was extended till June 30 by the government keeping in view the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.