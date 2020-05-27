Panel to ensure movement of essential services officials during restrictions in Srinagar

To prevent occurrence of issues and ensure quick redressal of concerns surrounding movement of essential services officials during ongoing restrictions, the Srinagar administration has constituted a coordination committee.

The panel comprises senior officers from the district administration and the police department. It also includes two representatives from the health department for specific issues related to hospitals. To discuss the role of the committee and concerns, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Officers from essential services departments including from Health and police attended the meeting.

The main focus of discussions was movement of health department officials and staff and how it could be further facilitated.

Suggestions in this regard were sought from officials of the department and heads of hospitals including Principal GMC Srinagar, DrSamia Rashid and Medical Superintendents of associated hospitals of GMC.

SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal along with SP East Sheena Nabi and SP South Sajad Shah were also present in the meeting.

The SSP said besides ensuring enforcement of restrictions and prevention of movement the police was also ensuring that movement of all essential services officials was facilitated.

He said two recent incidents wherein it was alleged that health officials were not allowed movement should be treated as “aberrations,” assuring all such instances were taken a serious note of and corrected wherever it was found to be genuine and required.

The DC Srinagar said the administration was available round-the-clock to redress all issues and concerns.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo and CMO Srinagar, Dr Jehangir Bakshi was also present in the meeting.