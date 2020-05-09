Panel to recommend VCs for Srinagar, Jammu Cluster Universities

J&K government has constituted a search committee to recommend for appointment of Vice Chancellors of Cluster Universities (CU) of Jammu and Srinagar.

The order in this regard was issued by Secretary Higher Education Department, Tatal Parvez. The move comes in wake of the amendments made in the University Act reducing the tenure of Vice Chancellor from five years to three years.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the search committee or drawing of a panel of names for appointment of Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu and Cluster University of Srinagar,” reads the order issued in Friday. The committee will be headed by Principal Secretary School Education Asgar Hassan Samoon.

The three-member committee will draw up a panel of names for the appointment of VCs of both the Universities. “The incumbent Vice Chancellors of both the Cluster University of Srinagar and Jammu shall continue to hold the office till their successors are appointed,” reads the order.

The constitution of the committee has hinted at the government move to cut short the tenure of both the VCs. The tenure of VC was extended from three years to five years by erstwhile J&K legislative Assembly during the government led by PDP.

Talat Parvez said the search committee will look for a panel of people to select from for the appointment as VCs. “The incumbent VCs can also apply for the post as they have completed three years tenure,” said parvez.