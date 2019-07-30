Panic grips Karnah residents as India, Pakistan trade heavy fire along LoC

The armies of India and Pakistan on Tuesday traded heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, triggering panic among the residents.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Reports said that people rushed inside their homes after heavy firing and shelling started in Batpora-Baghbella area around 2:30 pm.

While confirming that the shelling took place, a police official advised the locals to move towards safer areas.

All the shops, bussines establishments and schools were immediately closed and people rushed towards their homes.

Reports said that the sound of shelling was even heard at the Kupwara district headquarters.