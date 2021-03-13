Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 10:36 PM

Panic grips Shopian village after leopard strays into locality

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 10:36 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Panic gripped Pargochi village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a leopard strayed into the area Friday evening.

Local said that they spotted the feline at around 8 pm on Friday following which they informed the Wildlife officials.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 15 March 2021

Commissioner SMC reviews waste collection initiative

Workshop on Building activities and operation held

KU's DSW organises online debate for college, university students

Incharge Wildlife Control Room, Shopian, Muhammad MudasirBhat told Greater Kashmir that a team rushed to the village and launched a search and rescue operation.

“Although we didn’t spot the animal, we identified its pug marks,” Bhat said.

He said that the efforts to capture the animal were on.

Latest News

Promoting Kashur in foreign land

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 15 March 2021

Commissioner SMC reviews waste collection initiative

Workshop on Building activities and operation held

Bhat appealed the people to stay indoors and not to stymie their operation.

Last month, a leopard attacked two persons including a Wildlife official and left them grievously injured in the same locality.

In January, locals dispatched a leopard in Odour village of the district after it entered the cattle shed of a resident and mauled several sheep to death.

Related News