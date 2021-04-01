Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 12:23 AM

Panipat motorcyclist falls into water reservoir, dies

Representational Photo
A motorcyclist from Panipat Haryana died after he fell into a water reservoir in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Thursday.

His body was retrieved after several hours from the reservoir.

The deceased has been identified as Kashif Khan.

Police said that the deceased was on way to the residence of his relatives when his motorcycle skidded of the road and fell into a water reservoir of LJHP at Chalan Boniyar.

Meanwhile, locals urged the Baramulla district administration to fence the water canal to avoid such mishaps.

Abdul Khaliq, a local, said that the water reservoir was popular among the people in Baramulla district and scores of families frequent the place.

“As the canal is not fenced, there is always an apprehension of a mishap,” he said.

