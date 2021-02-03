Para kept under inhuman conditions: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that PDP’s Youth Wing President Waheed Para, arrested by Police, was being “tortured” and kept under “inhuman conditions” to compel him to admit to false charges.

In a series of tweets, Mehbooba said it was “shameful and appalling” and that such actions discredit and bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law and order. “J&K CID has joined the list of central agencies that work to terrorise Kashmiris & falsely implicate them…. Waheed is being persecuted & tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission didn’t happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. This investigation has been fraudulent & politically motivated from day one (sic),” she said. “The norm dictating such deceitful investigations is ‘Show me the man & I’ll show you the crime’. Shameful & appalling that these actions discredit & bring disrepute to the institutions meant to uphold law & order (sic).”