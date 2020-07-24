Paramedic tests positive for COVID19 at Bandipora DH

After a paramedic tested positive for COVID19 on Friday, 12 staffers, including four doctors at District Hospital (DH) Bandipora have been sent into quarantine.

The paramedic was part of team of doctors and other staff who had performed surgery of a pregnant woman on Monday. Soon after the surgery the woman had tested positive for COVID19.

The development forced the administration to put the four doctors and eight paramedics in quarantine.

Among the doctors, two are gynecologists and two anesthetists, said Block Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Masarat.

With the staff sent into quarantine, the hospital services have taken a hit.

Apart from affecting normal operations, the gynae department and Operation Theatre have been closed down.

“Only normal surgeries are taking place at the hospital,” an official said.

He said 40 new COVID19 cases were reported from the district today till this report was filed.