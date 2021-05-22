Paramedics team visits Youth Hostel Wazirbagh

A team of Medicose and paramedics from the department of Indian Systems of Medicine (Ayush), District Srinagar (J&K) under the supervision of Dr Arshad Hussain Wani visited C Coy 14th BN camp Youth Hostel, Wazirbagh, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, “they sensitised the jawans about the preventive measures to be taken in Covid pandemic using Ayush. Further they also distributed immuno booster kit among the Jawans. All the Jawan including Coy commander highly thankful to Director ISM (Ayush) and ADMO Srinagar for conducting this useful even.”