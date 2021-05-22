Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 11:35 PM

Paramedics team visits Youth Hostel Wazirbagh

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 11:35 PM
Greater Kashmir
Trending News
Representational Photo

Covid-19 lockdown violations: 941 violators fined, 102 FIRs registered, 214 arrested

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Police arrests stabber within 24 hours in Baramulla

GK File Photo

Illicit timber seized in Kangan; 1 arrested

A team of Medicose and paramedics from the department of Indian Systems of Medicine (Ayush), District Srinagar (J&K) under the supervision of Dr Arshad Hussain Wani visited C Coy 14th BN camp Youth Hostel, Wazirbagh, Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, “they sensitised the jawans about the preventive measures to be taken in Covid pandemic using  Ayush. Further they also distributed immuno booster kit among the Jawans. All the Jawan including Coy commander highly thankful to Director ISM (Ayush) and ADMO Srinagar for conducting this useful even.”

Tagged in ,
Related News