Pardesi condemns killing

Senior National Conference member Ghulam Qadir Pardesi on Wednesday condemned the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita.

Describing Pandita as a man dedicated for the upliftment of people of his area, Pardesi said his death was shocking and should be probed and culprits should be brought to book. Pardesi termed the killing as a “dastardly act by the elements inimical to peace and prosperity of J&K.” “Violence in any of its manifestations begets violence and this vicious cycle needs an end so that the people of J&K who have suffered a lot in the last many decades live in peace and harmony,” Pardesi said.