Pardesi demands macadamised roads for Zaffron Colony, Balhama

National Conference youth vice-president Ahsan Pardesi on Monday urged authorities to repair and macadmise the dilapidated roads of Zaffron Colony, Balhama, Khimber and its adjacent areas.

In a statement, Pardesi urged the district administration to macadamise roads of Balhama, Khimber and Chatterhama.

“The roads in these areas are in dilapidated condition and cause severe inconvenience to general public. These roads are used by hundreds of commuters on daily basis,” he has said.

“Authorities must take and finish repairing and macdamisation of these roads on priority basis before the onset of upcoming winter,” Pardesi has said.

