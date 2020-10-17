Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 12:44 AM

Pardesi resents lavatory point at Nishat

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 12:44 AM
File Photo

National Conference youth vice provincial president Ahsan Pardesi has resented construction of lavatory point on banks of Dal Lake at Nishat.

In a statement here, Pardesi said that he in strong terms resent construction of lavatory point on the banks of Dal.

He has added that this goes against the narrative of save Dal. “Crores of rupees are spent to restore the glory of Dal, yet government has allowed lavatory point on the banks of Dal. It’s in violation of rules,” he has said.

Pardesi said people of Brein, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan are not allowed to even repair 50-year old houses leave alone constructing new ones yet the government is turning blind eye and allowing construction of lavatory point. He has urged the government to desist from such “misadventures.”

