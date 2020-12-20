Parents demand faculty, hostel, playfield for Baramulla girls

The parents of several students studying at Government Women’s College, Baramulla urged the government to provide permanent faculty in various departments, a girl’s hostel and a playfield to the college.

The parents of the students demanded these facilities for their daughters studying in GWC, Baramulla when Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Higher Education department, Talat Parvez Rohella visited the college to oversee the various development projects undertaken in the college and reviewed the academic functioning of the institution.

He also inspected the ongoing construction work of the new science block being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

On this occasion, several parents whose wards are studying in the college expressed concern over the lack of permanent faculty in various departments.

They also sought a girl’s hostel and a playfield for them and urged the visiting official to ensure that the college does not suffer due to lack of such facilities.

“The college authorities need to acquire more land so that all sports activities besides other programmes are carried out effectively. The shortage of permanent faculty needs to be addressed at the earliest. There is a need to introduce an integrated BA, B.Ed course and IT as a subject. Besides, having a girl’s hostel for scores of students belonging to far off places will be a great service to such students,” said a group of parents while interacting with the visiting official.

GWC, Baramulla Principal Fahmida Bano briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the status of completion of the works on the new science block in the first phase.

She told the Commissioner Secretary that the DPR for the second phase of the project had already been submitted to the higher authorities for administrative approval and release of funds.

The Commissioner Secretary assured the principal of full cooperation in the execution of pending work of the project.

Inspecting the Design and Innovation Centre (DIC) and Boutique Technology Centre (BTC), the Commissioner Secretary praised the efforts of the college in imparting skill-based education besides routine curriculum to the students.

The visiting official also hailed the efforts of the home science department in training its students in food technology and preservation techniques.

The department is also running a three-month certificate course wherein students are equipped with the technique of food preservation and marketing techniques.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges Yasmeen Ashai and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Ghulam Nabi Yattoo.