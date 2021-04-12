'Parimpora Fruit Mandi to be developed on modern lines'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan on Monday visited Parimpora Fruit Mandi where he inspected the status of basic infrastructure and availability of other paramount facilities.

He also made a surprise visit to Directorate of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs during which he inspected the attendance of officers & officials, checked strength of staff, maintenance of official records, functioning of offices and efficacy of grievance cell.

During his visit to the Fruit Mandi, he underlined the need to develop and renovate it on modern lines for promotion of fruit trade besides developing its capacity to cater to the future demand of the business activities. He said Parimpora Fruit Mandi is the face of Kashmir horticulture industry and its development is imperative to give flip to the fruit trade.

He chaired a meeting of officers and Fruit Association members in which different issues were raised by the Association representatives which needed prime focus for early redressal.

Advisor called the Association of fruit dealers of the Mandi as the main stakeholders who have to share responsibility and asked them to cooperate with the government for beautification and development of mandi.

On the occasion, the President Fruit Mandi Association, Shabir Ah Shabir apprised Advisor regarding multiple issues confronted by them including bad condition of interior roads, lack of drainage facility, deficiency of electric transformers, shortage of electricity, encroachment of land belonging to Mandi, regularization of land and shop leases, collection and disposal of organic garbage and other issues.

Advisor on the occasion issued directions to concerned officers for macadamisation of all the interior roads as well as the main roads leading to the Mandi so that transporters don’t face any problem.

He also directed the Director Marketing and Planning and Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar to identify the land for truck terminal. During the surprise visit to Directorate of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs the Advisor directed administration of the department to start the biometric attendance with immediate effect. He admonished them for keeping dysfunctional biometric attendance machine in the office.