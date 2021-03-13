Parliamentarian delegation visiting Kashmir on March 20

A delegation of the parliamentarians would visit Kashmir on March 20 and next day give away awards to people from different segments of the society for their services.

According to sources, soon after their arrival in Srinagar, the parliamentarian delegation would meet various public delegations.

They said that on the next day, the parliamentarians would attend an event ‘Real Hero Awards’ organised under the banner of ‘South Asia Peace Movement’ at SKICC and give away awards to a number of people.

The sources said that the Senior Superintendent of Police KathuaShailendra Mishra and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar ShahidIqbalChoudhary would be given the awards by the parliamentarians.

They said that the awards would also be given to social activists, medicos, paramedics, sports persons, COVID-19 warriors and media persons.