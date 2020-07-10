Parliamentarian Group lauds efforts of J&K PCB

Parliamentarian Group for Climate Action (PGCA) has lauded the efforts and initiative taken by J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB) towards improving the air quality of non-attainment cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

In a communication sent to the Chief Secretary (CS) of J&K, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr. Vikas Mahatme congratulated the UT of J&K in general and JK PCB in particular for mandating the use of retrofitting emission control devices in DG sets above 125 KVA and issuing directions to the transport department to install retrofitting emission control devices having a minimum 70% particulate controlling efficiency for all diesel driven vehicles with engine of 1500CC manufactured as per Bharat Stage-IV standard and below.

He further informed the CS that following J&K’s example, many other states have also mandated the use of retrofitting emission control technology for DG sets including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Haryana. The Parliamentarian Group for Climate Action plans to highlight the efforts of JK PCB to improve the air quality as per National Clean Air Program (NCAP) during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Chairman JK PCB, Suresh Chugh expressed gratitude for recognition of the efforts of the PCB including Transport Department by the Parliamentarian Group for Climate Action and also appealed to all the stake holders to implement the orders of PCB regarding Retrofitting PCDs in DG Sets and Diesel driven commercial vehicles in order to reduce the carbon footprint of the emissions and to improve Air Quality of the state which shall go a long way in maintaining the clean atmosphere and health of people of Jammu and Kashmir.