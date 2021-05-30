Partial reopening in J&K from tomorrow as govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

With COVID-19 cases and deaths witnessing a decline of late, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for partial reopening of markets and public transport.

As per an order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, all standalone shops, outdoorshopping complexes and outdoor bazaars will reopen with effect from May 31 on alternate or rotation basis on weekdays except Saturdays and Sundays.

However, in case of indoor shopping malls, only 25 percent shops will be allowed to reopen as per a roster to be framed in consultation with the respective mall management.

The respective DCs have been asked to frame a roster to facilitate the partial reopening of markets.

Restaurants have been allowed to reopen on the same weekdays but only for home delivery of orders and room service of residents.

The restaurants have been barred from takeaway orders to customers.

Public transport vehicles including autoricshaws have been allowed to operate at 50 % of the authorized seating capacity.

In other relaxations effective from May 31 Monday, canteens and eateries at bus stands, railway stations and airports have been alowded to reopen on all days.

Barber shops, saloons and parlours, and liquor shops can open three days a week except Saturdays and Sundays as per a roster to be issued by the respective DCs.

Sportspersons have been allowed to resume training in outdoor stadia and grounds, however indoor sports complexes and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed.

The ceiling for gatherings has been fixed as 20 for funerals and 25 for other social and religious functions even as places of worship have been allowed to remain open.

While kickstarting a phased reopening from tomorrow, the J&K government has decided to keep closed cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, spas, gym centers, massage centers and paid parks for public to avoid large gatherings as part of social distancing measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.