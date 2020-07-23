Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 11:46 PM

Party delegation calls on LG, highlights demands of south Kashmir

Seeks consolidated wages for fair price shop dealers
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2020, 11:46 PM
File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu
File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) delegation led by senior party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir on Thursday called on Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and highlighted the issues faced by people of south Kashmir.

In a statement, a party spokesman said the delegation submitted a memorandum and highlighted the public demands with the Governor, appraising him about the day-to-day issues faced by people of south Kashmir.

Trending News
GK Photo

Police constable donates plasma to senior bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir

Greater Kashmir

132 kanals transferred to Edu Deptt for construction of JNV at Bandipora

Online workshop on laboratory management system at IUST

Representational Pic

4 gamblers arrested in Lassipora

JKAP leader and former legislator from Kokernag was part of the delegation and he also projected the public demands pertaining to the constituency. The delegation raised various demands related to public welfare measures needed to be taken to address the sufferings of people.

The delegation apprised the LG about the shortage of clean drinking water, erratic power supply, damaged road networks, regularization of casual labours, release of their pending wages, healthcare and sports infrastructure problems besides other demands.

Meanwhile, the senior party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir has demanded payment of consolidated monthly wages instead of sale-based commission to fair price shop dealers in J&K.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Record single-day spike of nearly 50k COVID-19 cases take India tally to 12,87,945

GK Photo

Police constable donates plasma to senior bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Photo

Iran says passenger plane 'harassed' over Syria by US jet

Online workshop on laboratory management system at IUST

Mir said due to the Centre’s “One Nation One Card” scheme the fair price shops would lose their targeted beneficiaries which would in turn reduce the monthly commission of the dealers.

The JKAP leader said the fair price shop dealers in J&K were already suffering immense difficulties on account of varying rates of grains, untimely disbursement of commission and unreliable supply of food grains.

“Now with the launch of One Nation One Card scheme which is beneficial for the people especially migrant labourers, the government must safeguard the interests of fair price shop dealers who are otherwise also not in a position to support their families in a comfortable manner,” Mir said.

Related News