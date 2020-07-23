Party delegation calls on LG, highlights demands of south Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) delegation led by senior party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir on Thursday called on Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and highlighted the issues faced by people of south Kashmir.

In a statement, a party spokesman said the delegation submitted a memorandum and highlighted the public demands with the Governor, appraising him about the day-to-day issues faced by people of south Kashmir.

JKAP leader and former legislator from Kokernag was part of the delegation and he also projected the public demands pertaining to the constituency. The delegation raised various demands related to public welfare measures needed to be taken to address the sufferings of people.

The delegation apprised the LG about the shortage of clean drinking water, erratic power supply, damaged road networks, regularization of casual labours, release of their pending wages, healthcare and sports infrastructure problems besides other demands.

Meanwhile, the senior party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir has demanded payment of consolidated monthly wages instead of sale-based commission to fair price shop dealers in J&K.

Mir said due to the Centre’s “One Nation One Card” scheme the fair price shops would lose their targeted beneficiaries which would in turn reduce the monthly commission of the dealers.

The JKAP leader said the fair price shop dealers in J&K were already suffering immense difficulties on account of varying rates of grains, untimely disbursement of commission and unreliable supply of food grains.

“Now with the launch of One Nation One Card scheme which is beneficial for the people especially migrant labourers, the government must safeguard the interests of fair price shop dealers who are otherwise also not in a position to support their families in a comfortable manner,” Mir said.