Party greets people on Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

A party spokesman said Shah-e-Hamadan not only changed the history of Kashmir but also the future of Kashmiris for good.

The spokesman said the revered saint did not spread only the word of Allah but he also brought with him art, craft, skills and industry which brought economic revolution in Kashmir.

“Due to those skills and crafts, Kashmiris earned global fame,” he said. The party prayed that the annual Urs brings prosperity, welfare, peace and harmony among people of Jammu and Kashmir.