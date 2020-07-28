Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:12 PM

Party greets people on Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 11:12 PM

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).

A party spokesman said Shah-e-Hamadan not only changed the history of Kashmir but also the future of Kashmiris for good.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

The spokesman said the revered saint did not spread only the word of Allah but he also brought with him art, craft, skills and industry which brought economic revolution in Kashmir.

“Due to those skills and crafts, Kashmiris earned global fame,” he said. The party prayed that the annual Urs brings prosperity, welfare, peace and harmony among people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News