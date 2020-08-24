Party hails HC for enabling freedom of party leaders

National Conference on Monday expressed gratitude to the J&K High Court for enabling the liberty of its leaders who were serving illegal detention and house arrest since August last year.

In a statement the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing the gratitude said the right to liberty was one of the most fundamental rights, which were being denied to the party leaders on unreasonable and unjustifiable grounds.

He said the party had taken the legal course to ensure release of its party functionaries. Imran said the release of incarcerated party leaders would not have been possible but for the positive intervention of the Court.

“Since the liberty of our leaders under detention has been secured and the meetings called in the previous week were successfully held, the habeas corpus petitions filed by the President and Vice President were disposed off by the Court today. We are indebted to the Court for admitting the appeals and other successive measures taken by it in this regard,” he said, while expressing gratitude to the party’s counsel advocate Sharik Reyaz for successfully representing the party in the Court.