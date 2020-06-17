Party leader lauds nullification of SRO 202

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Showkat Gayoor Andrabi on Wednesday lauded the government for doing away with the controversial SRO 202.

In a statement, Andrabi termed the decision taken by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu a move that has provided relief to the unemployed youth.

Andrabi also expressed gratitude to the JKAP President, Altaf Bukhari for “raising the issue well in time which has yielded the desired results.”

“Since our President was the first to flag this issue and demand revocation of SRO 202, the people of J&K particularly the youth should feel the difference,” he said.