Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 12:23 AM

Party leader meets Div Com

Raises issues of College, bus terminal for Chadooora
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 12:23 AM
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Farooq Andrabi called on Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Friday, seeking his intervention for transfer of land to the Higher Education department for establishment of College at Chadoora in Budgam district.

In a statement, Andrabi apprised the Pole that a patch of land measuring 25 kanals has already been identified but was yet to be handed over to the department for the setting up a much needed College at Chadoora.

“I requested the Divisional Commissioner that the land has already been identified by the Revenue department and municipal committee Chadoora but due to delayed formalities of handing over it to the Higher Education department, the entire process of construction of the College is halted,” Andrabi said.

During the meeting, the JKAP leader also raised the issue of pending construction of an approved bus terminal at Chadoora. “I also apprised him that the work on the bus terminal is yet to be started despite a patch of land measuring around 35 kanals identified by the Revenue department and municipal committee Chadoora. Even the detailed project report for this bus terminal has already been submitted to the government,” Andrabi said.

He said thousands of students of Chadoora and its adjoining catchment areas were suffering for want of a College in their vicinity.

“The student community is subject to immense difficulties as the work on the allotted College is yet to be started,” he said.

Assuring the JKAP leader that the construction work on both the prestigious projects will be started very soon the Divisional Commissioner issued the necessary orders in this direction.

