Passengers demand uninterrupted bus service on Srinagar-Anantnag route

Scores of passages travelling from Srinagar to Anantnag and vice versa have said that absence of day long bus service on the route is creating inconvenience to daily commuters.

A delegation of such commuters told Greater Kashmir that there are only a couple of buses that bring passengers in morning to Srinagar and then return in the evening. The passengers said that through out the day the Srinagar Anantnag route lacks the bus service creating huge inconvenience for locals.

“South Kashmir has thousands of passengers travelling to Srinagar on daily basis. But ironically there are only two buses which come to Srinagar in morning and same buses take passengers back at the end of day. There are students, patients and general public who have to travel throughout the day. Such people are left at the mercy of expensive cabs. Everyone cannot afford to pay exorbitant fare of cabs and everyone is not rich enough to own a vehicle,” said Toufeeq Ahmed , a resident of Anantnag.

Another passenger said that due to restricted entry of Cabs into Lalchowk City centre, they have to pay double fare at times. “Sometimes due to restrictions we get down at the city entry point like Panthachowk. I have many a time boarded auto-rikshaw to reach office. It is better to have a proper bus service,” said another passenger. An SRTC official confirmed that there is only morning service from Anantnag to Srinagar.

“We will look into the issue and address is accordingly so that service runs throughout day” he added.